MSNBC’s Reid: Fox News Is ‘So Creatively Racist that I’m Almost Impressed’

On Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said on her show “The ReidOut” that Fox News clamming former President Donald Trump’s mug shot will increase his support among black voters is “creatively racist.”

Network host Katie Phang said, “They can now parade a mugshot, make millions off it, dupe their followers into paying money to buy merch, to be able to support this man, when it’s an insult to the intelligence of communities of color to suggest they believe he is some type of folk hero now because he managed to get a mugshot. Mugshots are not badges of honor.”

Reid said, “The idea that black people, simply because he was arrested, are going to gravitate toward him, I actually — you know, it’s almost so creatively racist that I’m almost impressed that they have all come up with this, and on Fox, this is their new talking point. They think black people like criminals, and that’s what they think of black folk. They even think Atlanta is a giant criminal stew of the hood, and therefore any mural in Atlanta has got to be pro-Donald Trump and got to be black people lining up to praise him. It’s what they think of black people, the reason they can’t get black people to vote for them.”

Network host Al Sharpton said, “Well, it is part of the criminalization of blacks. They see all blacks as criminals, and they feel that we all in a knee-jerk way go with criminals. No, we go with those that we feel are falsely being criminalized and tried and cannot defend themselves.”

