GOP Rep. Buck: ‘I’m Not Convinced’ Evidence Exists to Support Biden Impeachment

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he had not seen evidence that would cause him to vote for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “I wanted to get your take on your colleague, Congressman Matt Gaetz, saying he is prepared to force a floor vote on impeaching President Biden. And if Speaker McCarthy blocks the effort, he is threatening to make a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy. What do you think of that?”

Buck said, “Well, I think Speaker McCarthy has said a number of times that he wants to bring a vote on the impeachment inquiry – not necessarily the impeachment, but the impeachment inquiry. So, I think he and Congressman Gaetz are on the same page there.”

He added, “I don’t think there is an appetite right now for a motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy. I think that we have three committees that are working very hard on uncovering evidence of Hunter Biden’s wrongdoing.”

Buck concluded, “They are looking to see if there is a connection with Joe Biden. If they reach that point where they could find evidence of a connection, fine. I think that the Republicans will move forward with an impeachment inquiry. Right now, I’m not convinced that that evidence exists. And I’m not supporting an impeachment inquiry.”

