Mayorkas on Adams Warning Migrant Crisis Will ‘Destroy’ NYC: Our ‘Model Approach’ ‘Has Proven to Work’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stating that the migrant surge will “destroy” the city by stating that the immigration system is broken and there has been “an unprecedented level of displacement in the Western Hemisphere” and the Biden administration has “responded with a model approach that has proven to work, which is to build lawful pathways for individuals to arrive in a safe and orderly way and to deliver consequences for those who don’t meet them.”

Mayorkas said, “I would say the following: First and foremost, we’re dealing with a broken immigration system, a fact about which everyone agrees. It is one of the rare things about which there’s unanimity of views, and we need Congress to act, number one. Number two, within that broken immigration system, we are challenged by an unprecedented level of displacement in the Western Hemisphere of historic proportions. We have responded with a model approach that has proven to work, which is to build lawful pathways for individuals to arrive in a safe and orderly way and to deliver consequences for those who don’t meet them. We are working very closely with the City of New York. We sent an assessment team here that devised approximately 25 recommendations. We are executing on those recommendations. We will address this together.”

Later, he added, “I don’t disagree with the fundamental point that we have to provide humanitarian relief to those who are in need. We want additional funding from Congress to that end.”

