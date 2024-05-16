New York: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Traffic in Queens for ‘Nakba Day’

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic in Queens, New York City, New York, for what they called “Nakba Day,” which charges that Israel destabilized Palestinian culture and society in 1948 after achieving statehood.

The protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags while igniting red, black, and green smoke bombs (the Palestinian flag colors), chanting phrases like “Our Street” and “Free Palestine.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recently ignited controversy when she commemorated the “Nakba,” which characterizes Israel’s ascent to statehood as a “catastrophe.” Pro-Palestinian voices have contended that Israel engaged in ethnic cleansing and genocide in 1948 while Israel has maintained that it was fighting a war of independence against aggressive invaders:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a third-term member of Congress long accused of anti-American and anti-Israel rhetoric, is scheduled to host a congressional event this week to commemorate the “Nakba,” or “Catastrophe,” of Israel’s establishment. The event, set to take place at the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, features numerous anti-Israel organizations as cosponsors, including the radical Emgage Action and Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. The invitation for the function, which lists Tlaib as a “special guest,” accuses “Zionist militias and the new Israeli military” of having “violently expelled approximately three-quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland in what became the state of Israel.”

Pro-Palestinian voices have also charged that Israel’s invasion of Gaza in response to the horrific October 7 terrorist attack will lead to a second Nakba.

Since April, American universities have been hotspots for pro-Palestinian protests and anti-Israel sentiments, with administrators calling in police and authorities to clean up encampments and stop the taking over of private property.

Insane! Columbia University Protesters Smash Windows, Barricade Themselves Inside Building

Jessica Schwalb via Storyful

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.