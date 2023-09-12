Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Absence on 9/11 Memorial ‘Insulting Beyond Words’

Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), now a Fox News contributor, criticized President Joe Biden for his absence at a memorial commemorating the loss of life because of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“White House is saying that you know, presidents don’t show up to Hawaii on Pearl Harbor after all of these years,” host Jesse Watters said. “What’s the point?”

“It’s insulting beyond words. It was even more insulting — that was even more insulting,” Gabbard responded. “It was also insulting to hear in the speech that he delivered during that fuel stop in Alaska, him lecturing the American people about how it is our responsibility that we must take seriously to defend democracy. And he is saying these words, lecturing us as he and his administration, every step of the way, are undermining our own democracy both by his politicizing the Department of Justice to go after Donald Trump, his major political opponent in this upcoming presidential election. He is going after and changing the rules of the DNC to make it so people who vote for RFK, Jr., their votes won’t actually count.”

“He is sending his Department of Justice after parents who are trying to stand up for their right to their children’s education,” she added. “The list goes on and on — directing the FBI to censor people by working through big tech. The way that he and his administration are undermining our democracy and our freedoms, and our Constitution, it is a slap in the face for him to try to lecture us when he is doing the exact opposite.”

