Belcher: Impeachment Inquiry Push Means McCarthy ‘Giving Up on Retaining the House’

MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher said Wednesday on “Deadline” that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) must be giving up on keeping the House majority in 2024 because he is opening up an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

When asked about McCarthy ordering an impeachment inquiry, Belcher said, “Well, I hate to say it, but it’s almost as if though Kevin McCarthy, they’re giving up on retaining the House. This is going to give Democrats back the House.”

He continued, “To me, this is Kevin McCarthy saying, I give up on the idea of trying to hold the House by doing some of the people’s work. I’m now making Congress a full partner in the Trump re-election campaign because what I’m doing right now. It isn’t about servicing the people. It isn’t about trying to reach any of our campaign commitments that we ran on. This is about how we can help Donald Trump.”

Belcher added, “I have to think Democrats will run on that up and down the ticket, certainly for Congress, going into the next election. What do you do to those Republicans who are sitting in moderate seats who voted for Joe Biden the last time around? I know we’re already beginning to use it against them. I have a couple of candidates who are already plotting on how we use it against them come the fall of the campaign season.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN