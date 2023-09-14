Raskin Refuses to Answer if Kamala Harris Is the ‘Best Running Mate for President Biden’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) refused Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” to say Vice President Kamala Harris was the best running mate for President Joe Biden in 2024.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden?”

Raskin said, “Well, obviously, she gave the right answer, that’s President Biden’s choice, and I think she’s an excellent running mate for President Biden. You know, I don’t know what more needs to be said about that. Obviously, people are still trying to throw presidential politics into turmoil, but President Biden and Vice President Harris are running on an excellent record: $1.2 trillion investment in the Infrastructure Act, record investment in climate action. We’ve reduced prescription drug prices, and so he has a very strong policy record to run on there. I want to resist dependency to try to trivialize all politics because of personalities.”

Tapper said, “No one’s making it about personalities. It’s just a simple question. Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden? You said she’s excellent, and do you think? And I’m not trying to turn anything into turmoil. I just think it’s a pretty simple question. Do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden? Yes or no?”

Raskin said, “I don’t know what else I could say.”

Tapper said, “You could say yes.”

Raskin said, “I don’t know whether President Biden has named his running mate. We’re going to a convention next summer. You know, it’s a year away from now, and we’re going to go through that process.”

Tapper said, “I mean, you could say yes. You could say, ‘Yes, I think Kamala Harris is the best vice president and the best running mate for President Biden.’ That’s the answer you could be giving right now. Yes, she is.”

Raskin said, “So I’ve not seen any public opinion polling. You know, as you might be a stronger vice presidential running mate than her or me or anybody else. I don’t know who else if you’re talking about the polling, but I would tell you, as a matter of substance in public policy, she’d be an excellent choice. She and the president have done an excellent job.”

