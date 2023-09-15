MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Constant Relocation of the Bottom for the Republicans’ Shocking

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that “the constant relocation of the bottom for the Republicans” was still shocking.

Discussing an article in The Atlantic, Wallace said, “Thanks to a brand new excerpt from a new biography about retiring Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, we’re learning about some of the previously unknown inner workings of the Republican caucus in the chaotic days leading up to and after the January 6 insurrection. Including how Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell received a text from Romney warning about the dangers of the upcoming rally and the threat of violence and said and did nothing that we know of.”

She added, “These details further underscore how Republicans were sitting on a ticking time bomb as well as trove of incriminating information and how even if divulging it might have helped protect Mike Pence and themselves and purged the threat of ex-President Donald Trump, they refused to share it and we’re when presented with evidence they refused to do anything.”

Wallace said, “I wish I could beat the capacity for shock out of myself when it comes to the constant relocation of the bottom for the Republicans, but this almost casual story telling that Mitt Romney does in this book, we just have some excerpts of it in The Atlantic at this point, reveals that the Republican leader of the Senate saw January 6 exactly as you did. The only difference is he didn’t do anything about it.”

