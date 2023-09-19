GOP Rep. Steube: Hunter Is Claiming the IRS His Dad Added 87,000 Agents and $80 Billion to Is Weaponized

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) noted the irony of Hunter Biden suing the IRS after President Joe Biden added 87,000 agents to the organization and gave it $80 billion in funding in the name of ensuring the rich pay their taxes.

Co-host Dagen McDowell said, “Congressman, this, though, it does shine a light on what Republicans have said about the IRS all along and the 87,000 new agents, the $80 billion in new funding for the IRS. Hunter Biden, with this lawsuit, is essentially proving y’all’s point.”

Steube responded, “Yeah. You put 87,000 more IRS agents out there, and you’re going to — they’re going to be going after conservatives and it’s the weaponization of the DOJ. And, again, this is the same — the Democrats are the ones that made Trump’s tax returns public, and there wasn’t — he wasn’t involved in some type of criminal investigation for some type of tax fraud, where you have Hunter Biden, who has committed tax fraud. The IRS investigators will admit that. And there’s [money he owes] the federal government that we’ll never be able recoup because a weaponized DOJ stalled for long enough so the statute of limitations would [expire], and they wouldn’t have to charge him for that crime.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett