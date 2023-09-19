Mace: ‘Very Unhappy’ with Kevin McCarthy — I Don’t Like Feeling ‘Misled Or Lied To’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that she was very unhappy with the leadership of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

When asked how she feels about McCarthy, Mace said, “I would say, I would put me in the column of being very frustrated.”

She continued, “I don’t like feeling like I was misled or lied to on particular pieces of legislation. I’ve worked very hard to show a road map and a pathway for women, for Republican women, how we can move forward and win suburban women over next year. I’ve worked on a number of pieces of legislation that has fallen on deaf ears has been ignored, no matter the promises that I was made by the leadership. So, put me in the very unhappy column today.”

On a government shutdown, Mace said, “I think it’s 50-50 on whether or not it happens.”

She added, “Democrats and Republicans put us in this place. Our debt hit $33 trillion today. That sham of a debt ceiling deal three months ago is going to add almost $20 trillion to debt over the next 10 years. And so, if neither side is willing to address the problem, the spending problem we have today, we’re just going to get the same thing we’ve always gotten: just spending our kids’ future into oblivion, and we can’t afford to do that.”

