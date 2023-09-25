Dem Rep. Gonzalez: Mexico Needs to Be Sanctioned if It Doesn’t Stop Migrant Flow

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) stated that Mexico has not been a good neighbor to the U.S. and the Biden administration needs to threaten the Mexican government with sanctions if Mexico fails to secure its own southern border and stop the flow of migrants before it reaches the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gonzalez argued that we should have safe zones in other countries to process migrants. He added, “But, at the end of the day, we also need to hold Mexico responsible, responsible to guard their southern border, to guard our — the north of their country, to prevent so many masses of people coming through. We need to get the Central American countries to also cooperate. It takes real diplomacy. It takes real communication. And sometimes, it takes a threat of sanctions against our southern neighbor to do what’s right and be a good neighbor. I don’t think they have been.”

Gonzalez further stated, “What we need to do is hold Mexico responsible, and tell them, if you don’t guard your southern border, we’re going to start sanctioning you with one product at a time, with one issue at a time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett