MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘I Feel Dumber After Experiencing’ GOP Debate, ‘Felt Like a Student Council Debate’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on her network’s coverage of the Republican presidential primary debate that she felt dumber after watching, and none of the seven candidates won the night.

Reid said, “If I could just agree with Nikki Haley on something tonight, I do feel dumber after experiencing that debate. Because if any, what is it seven people? If they could have made Donald Trump appeared to have more stature as a politician, those are the seven people who could do it.”

She continued, “It felt like a student council debate, more than any one that has any plausible opportunity to be president. Even if Donald Trump wasn’t in the race, none of them came across as having the stature of an executive.”

Reid added, “They all seemed like fellow legislators bickering about the things they’ve done. You know Tim Scott kept talking about the bills that he has gone into committee. Okay, well, congratulations, Tim Scott. Nikki Haley bickering about things she did as governor, and fighting with Tim Scott about it. it felt very small. I think if I were, and again, I too, I can’t relate to the Republican base, but none of them made an argument that sounded like an argument to be president of the United States.”

