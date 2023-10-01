DeSantis: I Would Not Serve as Trump’s Vice President

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a 2024 presidential candidate, said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would not serve as former President Donald Trump’s vice president if the former president asked him to be his running mate.

Wednesday in Detroit, when asked about his competitors for the nominee, Trump said, “They’re all job candidates. They’ll do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Does anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo asked, “If President Trump came to you and said let’s partner up, you be my VP would you do it?”

DeSantis said, “No, I’m running for president.”

He added, “We need somebody that can serve two terms. We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which President Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like McCain and Romney had no problem winning those states. We need somebody who, and I’m the only one running including Donald Trump, everything I’ve promised the voters that I would do as governor of Florida, I’ve delivered on.”

He added, “We delivered budget surpluses, paying down debt, tax cut, school choice, parents’ rights, banning sanctuary cities, expanding Second Amendment rights. All and all down the line I promised and I deliver. And that’s really what we need, because the country is in decline.”

