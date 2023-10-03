NYC Health Commissioner: Fentanyl Crisis ‘Getting Worse’ and Will Continue to Get Worse Unless Supply Is Cut Off

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan stated that national security officials have to work with public safety and law enforcement officials to cut off the supply of fentanyl and that if fentanyl keeps flowing into cities the way that it is, things will get worse and they currently are getting worse.

Vasan said that the fentanyl crisis “isn’t just a public health crisis. This is a public safety and law enforcement, and, frankly, a geopolitical crisis, which is why, today, Mayor Adams and myself, we hosted a fentanyl summit — from cities across the nation, we had visitors from all sorts of cities today. And part of the message is that public safety, law enforcement, national security has to also partner with public health to cut off the supply of fentanyl to our cities. Because we can’t keep expecting that things won’t get worse if fentanyl continues to pour into our cities like it is.”

He added, “[T]he reality is, things are getting worse. And we need to bring an all-hands-on-deck approach to battling this crisis here in New York City and around the nation.”

