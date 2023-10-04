GOP Rep. Graves: ‘You Would Have Seen Fists Thrown’ if the House Didn’t Recess

Representative Garret Graves (R-LA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he thinks the House GOP conference would have broken into a physical fight had they not recessed after Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) successful motion to vacate the speakership of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Graves said, “I’ll be really candid. I think if we had stayed together in the meeting last night, I think that you would have seen fists thrown. And I’m not being dramatic when I say that.”

He continued, “There is a lot of raw emotions right now. I think it was best to let folks go back home, decompress a little bit and then come back together.”

Graves added, “The speaker has achieved some incredible successes over the last several months and over 96% of Republicans in the House voted to keep him. This small minority getting together in this case with House Democrats I think it was incredibly unfortunate. They didn’t think through successive steps and now we have the House of Representatives frozen and the chaos caucus has caused the House to be unable to move forward on border security and appropriations. These are arsonists that light their house on fire and put it out and want accolades and set up a Gofundme page to get money for it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN