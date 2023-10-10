CNN’s Tapper: Last Few Days Really Eye-Opening to ‘Antisemitism on the Left’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Tuesday on his show “The Lead” that after the Hamas terror attacks in Israel, the last few days have been a real eye-opening period “in terms of antisemitism on the left.”

Tapper said, “So you have a Democratic colleague from Michigan, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American to serve in Congress, and she released a statement. ‘I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost. The path to peace must include lifting the blockade and, ending the occupation and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that could lead to resistance. As longs our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.’ What was your reaction when you heard Congresswoman Tlaib’s statement?”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said, “To me, I think the hardest part, not just about that statement but a number of statements that have come out from organizations and individuals, I don’t question whether someone has the right to be angry at the Israeli government, I question their inability to condemn grievous, grievous violence and that is what has been difficult.”

Tapper said, “There does seem to be, look, we spent a lot of time during the Trump years looking at antisemitism on the right. This does. These last few days have been a real eye-opening period for a lot of people, a lot of Democrats and a lot progressives in terms of antisemitism on the left. A lot of people who seemed more shocks at dehumanizing language to describe Hamas than what Hamas actually perpetrated on Saturday.”

Slotkin said, “Yeah, I mean, look, antisemitism should be stamped out wherever it is on the right, or on the left.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN