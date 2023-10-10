NBC’s Sanchez: Israeli Official Confirms Women Were Raped During Hamas Attack

NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that Israeli officials confirmed women were raped during a series of Hamas terror attacks.

Sanchez said, “I want to update you on a little bit of breaking news. You watched in the last hour as President Biden emerged from that very, very long phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The president visibly enraged as he described the atrocities. Just the last couple minutes, we got the readout from the Israeli side of that phone call and it gives a little bit of an insight into why the president felt so strongly. The Israeli prime minister told President Biden that what happened on Saturday was barbarism that has not been seen since the Holocaust.”

He added, “He talked about hundreds of people were slaughtered. And for the first time, an Israeli official saying on the record that women were raped as part of this attack. It has been very widely reported but there is the first time officially it is being said by an Israeli official. He talks about Israeli soldiers being beheaded after they were killed by the Hamas militants. And he continues these comparisons to the Holocaust.”

