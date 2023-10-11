Waltz: Biden Needs to Eliminate Waivers on Iran Sanctions, Demand Qatar Extradite Hamas Leader

On Tuesday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that President Joe Biden should have demanded that Qatar extradite Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and eliminated waivers on Iranian energy sanctions for nations like Iraq during his speech earlier in the day on the attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Waltz said, “I would have added to that demanding that Qatar extradite Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, who is literally sitting in a five-star hotel in Doha, Qatar, cheering this whole thing on, as he’s probably having some chai or latte with his Iranian handlers. So, there’s so much more he should have done. There’s also — there’s not just re-freezing the $6 billion, the hostage money, and literally all they have to do, Mark, is pull back the assurance letters that they gave to the international banking system. They gave these banks what they call assurance letters, saying, sanctions won’t apply to this $6 billion. They can pull that right [back], it’s re-frozen. They can also stop the waivers of the 10 billion, on top of that 6 billion, that’s going — that are waivers for Iraq and other countries to buy Iranian oil, that we already know that there’s 30 billion a year from Chinese purchases of Iranian oil.”

