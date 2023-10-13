ABC’s Hostin: Israel Cutting Off Water, Electricity of Civilians Is a War Crime

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Israel cutting off the water and electricity to Gaza was a war crime.

Hostin said, “I look at it from a legal perspective. And I think we all know that Hamas has been designated a terror organization, just like many other terror organizations have this designation, like the Proud Boys here in the United States.”

She continued, “But I do think that what we need to remember is that there is an international human rights body of law. And when you look at that law, part of it is retaliation against innocent civilians collectively is also terror and is also a war crime.”

Hostin added, “And, again, those are not my words.Those are the words of the law. And the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said just last year when we were all talking about Ukraine, she said, ‘Russia’s attacks against civilian infrastructure, especially electricity, are war crimes. Cutting off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with winter coming, these are acts of pure terror, and we have to call it as such.’ And so what I’m seeing is, yes, I think those that are around, the other Arab countries, Israel actually bombed the only exit out of Palestine to Egypt.”

She concluded, “In the process they should really refrain from committing war crimes because they’re going to lose the good will.”

