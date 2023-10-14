Maher: You Need to Eliminate Hamas to Get a Palestinian State and End the Blockade

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher noted that Israel gave up Gaza, argued that eliminating Hamas would be “a giant favor to the people of Gaza,” because Hamas is why Israel has had to have a blockade to keep itself from getting attacked like it did last week. He also stated that he is in favor of a Palestinian state, and it could exist “if they just did not act like a coiled snake.”

Maher said that there’s “a blockade [of] land that they gave back. They gave it back. Gaza is not occupied.” And “the reason there’s a blockade is to stop sh*t like this from happening. That’s the whole point. They gave it back. They said, you know what, make your life your own.”

In another part of the show, he stated that “if the Israelis did get rid of Hamas, they’d be doing a giant favor to the people of Gaza, who hate Hamas too.”

Later, he added, “I do believe the Arabs living in that land should have their own country, and they could, again, if they just did not act like a coiled snake.” And pointed out that when Israel gave up Gaza, it was used as a launching pad for terrorism against Israel.

