GOP Rep. Crenshaw: Jim Jordan Pressure Campaign ‘Dumbest Thing You Can Do’

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union’ that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and his allies attempting to pressure his way to the speakership was “the dumbest thing you can do.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Do you think Jordan is going to be able to get 217? Because it doesn’t sound like from my reporting that he’s going to.”

Crenshaw said, “Nothing’s impossible, but it’s going to be really, really difficult, based on what I’m hearing.”

He continued, “What I would really recommend to Jordan’s allies, too, is a lot of them have mounted this high pressure campaign. They’re going to whip up Twitter against the people who are against Jordan. That is the dumbest way to support Jordan. And I’m supporting Jordan. I’m going to vote for Jordan. As someone who wants Jim Jordan, the dumbest thing you can do is to continue pissing off those people and entrench them.”

Crenshaw added, “When I ask people who are taking that tact, I’m like, ‘Did that work on you, when you were one of the 20 against McCarthy, and everybody was bashing you?”

Tapper said, “Yeah. There’s a good piece in The Times today about that pressure campaign, about people like Congresswoman Luna and Amy Kremer and far-right media talking about how they’re going to push people.”

Crenshaw said, “Twitter’s not real life.”

