MSNBC’s Maddow: If Trump Is Back in the White House We Won’t Have Another Election

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump won the presidency again, there will not be another election.

Maddow said, “If you listen to what Trump is saying, you don’t sort of regard him as a spectacle, but listen to what he’s saying, he’s basically portraying a future for America, if he is put back in the White House, in which we don’t have another election after that. Because ‘the elections are all rigged.’ That the democratic process can’t be trusted, that Congress should just work for him. The Justice Department should just work for him. That’s a strong man form of government.”

She continued, “He wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so he can execute us.”

She added, “You’ve had a lot of senators and governors and members of Congress who have gone to prison. It has happened. It doesn’t hurt us as a democracy, but people at the very top tend to bring a lot of political pressure to bear on the justice system to let them off.”

Maddow concluded, “So I worry about it, but I also feel like I want to know more about our history of this, so I understand better our capability for dealing with something that’s put this much stress on our system. Don’t put criminals in high office.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN