NBC’s Bash: Media Caused an anti-Israel Fervor in Arab World by Taking the Word of Terrorists at Face Value

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” NBC National Security Analyst and former Chief of Staff to the heads of the Pentagon and CIA Jeremy Bash stated that there’s an anti-Israel uproar in the Arab world because “the news media ran out there and took the word, lock, stock, and barrel, of a Hamas Ministry spokesperson” blaming Israel without any evidence and that there’s now a radar track from the IDF showing an Islamic Jihad missile flying right over the hospital.

Bash stated, “The reaction on the Arab street is a critical factor that’s playing out at this hour. But why was there this reaction on the Arab street? It’s because, for some reason, the news media ran out there and took the word, lock, stock, and barrel, of a Hamas Ministry spokesperson that, of course it was an Israeli airstrike, before there was any evidence. Now, I agree, at this hour, we don’t know. The IDF has put out a radar track showing the missile from Islamic Jihad flew right over the hospital. They also say that there’s a[n]…intercept of Islamic Jihad fighters, talking about firing this rocket. So, we don’t have the evidence, and I take the point earlier, we may never know. But the fact that it was reported breathlessly, word-for-word from Hamas, which obviously has no credibility…I don’t think we can credit Hamas.”

