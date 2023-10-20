Marshall on $100 Million for Gaza Aid: ‘My Head Is Just Exploding to Think About the Logic of This President’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Big Money Show,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) blasted President Joe Biden’s decision to send $100 million in aid to Gaza.

Marshall called Biden “a shill to Hamas,” adding that the $100 million could go to “feed” Hamas.

“My head is just exploding to think about the logic of this President,” he said. “He goes to Israel, basically functions as a shill to Hamas.”

“[T]ime after time again, when we send aid to the Middle East, it is the terrorists that end up with this,” Marshall continued. “Hamas is ruling over the Gaza Strip right now. So, as this goes in, as the aid goes in, Hamas is going in with it. So we’re already opening the door for Iran to be paying and arming and planning the battles for Hamas. Now, the president of the United States wants to feed them as well.”

“Look, it’s a horrible situation. And going back to President Eisenhower again, I remember him saying that, ‘I hate war as only a soldier who’s lived it can.’ This is going to be brutal. It’s going to be ugly. But that’s what happens when you have the savagery of Hamas attacking and killing, raping, murdering Israelis and Americans for that matter.”

