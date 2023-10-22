Romney: Trump ‘Represents a Failure of Character’ Changing the Psyche of Our Nation

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said on CBS’s “Sunday Morning” that former President Donald Trump represented “a failure of character,” which is changing the psyche of our nation.

Anchor Norah O’Donnell said, “You were once the party’s nominee, and now you’re a pariah in the Republican Party.”

Romney said, “Yeah, that’s saying it in a gentle way, yeah. I mean, yeah, no question. I don’t really have a home in my party. I come from a tradition of, you know, Ronald Reagan and George Herbert Walker Bush and George W. Bush and John McCain. Those are the people that have shaped our party: anti-Putin, anti-Russia, anti-authoritarians, anti-Kim Jong Un, character counts, that the character of our leaders makes a difference and it shapes the character of our country. That’s the party I’ve come from. And I don’t recognize that in the great majority of our party today. And that, for me, is very troubling.”

He added, “Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think in many respects, the psyche of our nation and the heart of our nation. And that’s something which takes a long time, if ever, to repair.”

O’Donnell said, “You’re quoted in the book as saying a large portion of my party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution. How did you come to that damning conclusion?”

Romney said, “When former President Trump said we should set aside the Constitution and reappoint him as president, you had Republicans cheer that. It’s like, wait a second, this is the leader of our party saying we should put aside the Constitution. How can you believe you’re following the Constitution if that’s the case?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN