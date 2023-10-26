Ron Johnson: ‘Jack Lew Makes No Sense as Ambassador to Israel’

Thursday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized President Joe Biden’s choice to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew.

According to the Wisconsin Republican, Lew was a bad choice because of his approach to diplomacy with Iran.

“So, what about what the White House wants in terms of an Ambassador to Israel?” FBN host Maria Bartiromo said. “The President’s nominee for Israel Ambassador is Jack Lew. It advanced out of the Committee yesterday. Every Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, except for Senator Rand Paul, opposed to Jack Lew’s nomination. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that he is going to move to confirm Lew as soon as possible, Senator. What are your thoughts?”

“Well, Jack Lew has a history of advocating for Iran, coddling Iran,” Johnson replied. “I think it’s an insult to Israel to be sending an Ambassador from the United States to Israel that has really been on the side of their existential threat. So, that’s why Republicans voted against it. But, this administration has literally populated this administration with some of the most radical leftists and people that simply make no sense, and Jack makes — Jack Lew makes no sense as Ambassador to Israel.”

“Who would you like to see there?” Bartiromo said.

“Somebody who actually supports Israel, somebody who doesn’t support Iran,” Johnson responded. “That’s pretty basic, right? There ought to be plenty of people that would be very good ambassadors to Israel. Jack Lew is not that person.”

