Dem Rep. Crow: GOP Israel Bill Is Politicizing Israel, I Won’t Support It Because It Doesn’t Have Humanitarian Aid I Want

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stated that the House Republican Israel aid bill has “politicized this effort to support Israel” and “sets a precedent that these national security supplementals will be subject to politics in a way that we never have subjected them to politics before,” and also that he won’t support the bill because it doesn’t have humanitarian aid money.

Crow said, “I’m not going to support this bill. It’s a horrible bill. It’s horrible for Israel, because it actually doesn’t have any humanitarian aid funding. So, like I’ve long said, there’s no sole military solution to this. We have to couple humanitarian aid and protection of civilians with the military response, and if we don’t do that, neither one of those will be a success. So, there has to be humanitarian funding. But they have politicized this effort to support Israel in a way that is unacceptable. It sets a precedent that these national security supplementals will be subject to politics in a way that we never have subjected them to politics before, and I’m just not going to stand for it. I’m going to stand up and say, there is a bipartisan way of doing this and a way that we have always done in the past, and we’re not going to allow this to be politicized.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett