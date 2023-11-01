Ken Buck: I’m Quitting Congress Because Republicans ‘Keep Lying’

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that he is not running for election because Republicans “keep lying” about the results of the 2020 election and what happened on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “My next guest is Congressman Ken Buck who made his own news by announcing that he has had enough and is not running for reelection. Congressman, thank you for joining me tonight, tell me what is driving your decision here?”

Buck said, “Well, really two things, Kaitlan. one, have I been here nine years and Congress refuses to deal with the big issues that we need to deal with. We have not addressed the sustainability of Social Security and Medicare. We haven’t addressed the huge spending issue that we have. By the end of next year, we will have $36 trillion of debt and that also is just unsustainable.”

He added, “Then in addition to that, Republicans who have answers to these issues and are at least aware of them and hopefully will work on them some day have a huge credibility problem because we continue to talk about and lie about the 2020 election as if it was stolen, as if Joe Biden wasn’t the real winner of that election. We keep lying about January 6 and the prisoners from January 6, the defendants who are not political prisoners but rather committed crimes. They assaulted police officers. They damaged government property. So I don’t think we can have the credibility we need with the American public if we continue the lies that we’re now telling.”

