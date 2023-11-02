‘Breaking Biden’ Author on Hamas Attack: ‘If Donald Trump Was President None of This Would Be Happening’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Lara Trump’s podcast “The Right View” that if Donald Trump were president now, the Hamas terror attack would not have happened.

Marlow said, “The Jew hatred that is pervasive on the web shows you that anti-Semitism is alive and well. Contrary to what people say it is not really coming from the far-right in America. I mean it is there certainly but I’m saying that is not where the movement is taking place. The secular left is a huge part of it, the Arab world is a part of it. But most immortally for this conversation is the enablers of those people. And one of the top enablers is Joe Biden.”

He continued, “He is the guy who wanted to revive the Iran nuclear deal. He has funded the funders of terrorism. He has fake experts at the Pentagon who are compromised by Iran. There has been some huge reporting on that that has come out. His Afghanistan withdrawal left the terrorists all these weapons which they could either use or sell. He has snubbed our allies in Israel, Sadia Arabia. The List goes on.”

Marlow added, “This is all deeply deeply political. People in the American left and people who want to say ‘Oh it’s not political. I’m a supportive of Israel even though I voted for Joe Biden, he has been a disaster.’ That is not acceptable. We need to very politely vocalize to those people in our lives that this is a highly political issue. If Donald Trump was president none of this would be happening. And we have the opportunity, hopefully to make him president again. We need to remove ourselves from this hellacious Joe Biden foreign policy.”

