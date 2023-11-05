Gov. DeWine: Ohio Abortion Ballot Measure a ‘Radical Proposal’

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the referendum on reproductive rights on his state’s ballot Tuesday is a “radical proposal.”

DeWine said, “If you look at Issue 1 it’s a radical proposal and whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life, it just goes much, much too far. It would enshrine in our Constitution, the right to have an abortion up until birth, any time during the pregnancy. Second thing it would threaten a law we had on the books for many years requiring parental consent if we’re dealing with a minor. The lawyers who wrote this were mindful for what they were doing temperature is a radical proposal and does not fit Ohio and that is going to be voted on in two days.”

He continued. “There is a wide exception written into this law, which talks about the health of the mother. The Supreme Court, the United States has defined this extremely broadly, can mean health, can mean something having to do with her income, it can have something to do with how many children she has and again, it is the person performing the abortion in the clinic who’s going to make that determination and there’s no review of it. So as a practical matter the lawyers were very mindful of what language they were using. This allows an abortion at any point in the pregnancy and that is just much too far.”

