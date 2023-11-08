Chris Christie Blames Trump for Daniel Cameron Defeat in Kentucky

Tuesday, on the heels of the Kentucky gubernatorial race being called for Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear over Republican nominee Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, 2024 GOP presidential hopeful former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Cameron’s association with Trump was the reason for his loss.

“So, also, tonight, in a very red state, the state of Kentucky, the Democratic incumbent, he beat a rising star in your party, Daniel Cameron,” CNN host Abby Phillip said. “Cameron was also, notably, endorsed by Trump. He was embraced by him and embraced Trump himself. Was that a mistake on his part?”

“Daniel Cameron was a rising star in the Republican Party until he decided to throw his lot in with Donald Trump,” Christie replied. “I mean, let’s face it. Donald Trump is political and electoral poison down-ballot. Down-ballot, he — his endorsement has led to Republican defeats in the House — in the Senate, rather, and the House in ’18. In ’20, we lost the United States Senate and the White House. In ’22, we underperformed miserably.”

“And, tonight, you’re seeing us lose again. Daniel Cameron made a huge mistake by embracing Donald Trump and selling his soul to him,” he added. “That’s what he did. And the voters in Kentucky, a very red state, as you noted, gave their verdict on politicians who sell their soul to Donald Trump.”

