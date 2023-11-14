Dem Rep. Moskowitz: James Comer ‘Needs a Mental Health Day’

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) needed “a mental health day” after the two got into a heated argument at a hearing on the General Services Administration.

Moskowitz said, “It’s been going on for the last ten months. Obviously, it’s devolved since January 6. It’s devolved since Donald Trump, you know, continues to lower the bar, day in and day out, and they repeat it. It’s continued behavior.”

He continued, “I mean listen, you know, if the chairman is listening, I think he needs a mental health day. They have such thin skin, these Republican. They like to dish it out, but man, they just cannot take it. You know, he’s been going on TV, day in and day out, talking about the brother and the president and they do business together, when he wasn’t in office by the way, and as soon as there’s an article written that the chairman is doing the exact same thing, all I did was ask the chairman to explain it, and he just totally lost it.”

Moskowitz added, “I needed Bernie Sanders to be like, ‘Sit down, Mr. Chairman.’ You know, and put him in his seat, but yeah, look, you saw it. I mean he’s been running hearings all year. His own witnesses have said there is nothing there on Joe Biden, there is nothing for impeachment, and yet they want to continue this day in and day out. So I’m glad the chairman exposed himself today.”

