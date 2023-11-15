ABC’s Hostin: Trump Caused Lawmakers’ Brawls, ‘Degraded Our Humanity’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump “degraded our humanity” and was why Congress had several disagreements this week.

The panel discussed incidents between Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Teamsters Union president Sean O’Brien, Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), and Reps. Tim Burchett (R-TN) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Hostin said, “It’s beneath the dignity of the office.”

She continued, “And I don’t want to always blame everything on Trump but I think he peeled that band-aid off. I think he’s the one during his rallies telling people you know, ‘Punch them in the face, I’ll pay your legal fee. Throw this at that person, lock them up.’ He’s the one that sort of degraded our humanity in many respects.”

She added, “So now what you’re seeing which was probably always there underneath and what is shocking to me is those are the people that want to call other people thugs. Well, that’s some thuggery that we just saw.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “We saw on January 6th how they basically pooh-poohed any idea that it might have been violent or thuggery. It was just political discourse.”

Hostin said, “It was a tour.”

