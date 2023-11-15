Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Uptick in Antisemitism Is Due to Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that the recent uptick in antisemitism is because “ever since a certain former president came to office and started to play upon some of the fault lines between people of color, between people of different religions and ethnicities and national origin, that latent discrimination came to the fore, and it materialized into antisemitism,” and other forms of bigotry.

Krishnamoorthi said, “I think that we have to kind of lock arms together against the rise of antisemitism, but also the rise of Islamophobia. In the suburbs of Chicago, unfortunately, a six-year-old boy named Wadea al-Fayoume was murdered merely because he was Muslim by a white supremacist landlord. There’s been a skyrocketing of antisemitism as well. And so, we’ve got to lock arms together as decent human beings, regardless of where you are on the political spectrum, and say, we all must hate hate, and we have to do whatever it takes to prevent it from rearing its ugly head in our communities.”

Host José Díaz-Balart then asked, “Why is it rearing its ugly head more and more in our communities?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “Unfortunately, I think there’s a latent amount of discrimination, and I think that, ever since a certain former president came to office and started to play upon some of the fault lines between people of color, between people of different religions and ethnicities and national origin, that latent discrimination came to the fore, and it materialized into antisemitism, Islamophobia, Hinduphobia, discrimination against Asian Americans, which, by the way, is something that I am deeply, deeply concerned about as the Ranking Member of the Select Committee on the CCP. And so, I think we have to say, look, we may disagree about certain issues, whether it’s here or abroad, but one thing that we have to come into common combat with is prejudice, bigotry, and hatred of all kinds.”

