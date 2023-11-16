Manchin: We’d Be in ‘a Recession, if Not a Deep Depression’ if Biden, Dems Got Their Way on BBB

During an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) argued that if the Build Back Better legislation President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats pushed had passed the way it was “it would have basically thrown us into a recession, if not a deep depression.”

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked, “Let’s talk about some of the legislation that you and the President and the Congress passed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law, CHIPS, the gun safety law, do you feel…like you have a role in helping the President talk about some of this bipartisan legislation that you helped to get passed?”

Manchin responded, “I was involved in every piece of legislation you just mentioned, because it’s a bipartisan group. We pulled out the bipartisan infrastructure bill out of the infamous BBB, Build Back Better. There was just too much. That was throwing too much. I think it would have basically thrown us into a recession, if not a deep depression. I couldn’t be for that. But there was some good in there that we pulled out that we made that a bipartisan bill and we put it on the agenda and it passed.”

