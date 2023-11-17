Bruner: ‘Controligarchs’ Gates, Bezos, Zuckerberg ‘Want to Make the U.S. More Like China’

Director of research at the Government Accountability Institute Seamus Bruner said Friday on the nationally syndicated “The Sean Hannity Radio Show” that “controligarchs” were attempting “to make the U.S. more like China.”

At a press conference, Biden said, “To get back on a normal course of corresponding being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another? It was a crisis. Being able to make sure our military still have contact with one another, we can’t take. As I told you, we’re not trying to decouple from China over. What we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better.”

Bruner said, “Peter Schweizer and I, we follow the money. We followed it to James Comey and found the money he was getting from defense and intelligence contractors through the revolving door. We followed it to the Bidens, and now we followed it all the way to the top, to the globalist elites. I call them the Controligarchs.”

He added, “And what we’ve found is really shocking stuff. First time ever, we’ve crunched the numbers and found that men like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, all of them love China, by the way. They don’t want to decouple from China. They want to make the U.S. more like China in a lot of ways. You saw that in the pandemic. You see it with the censorship and the de-platforming of conservatives. We found that they each have added tens of billions of dollars to their personal net worth since the pandemic began.”

Bruner’s book Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life is available now.

