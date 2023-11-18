GOP Sen. Cramer: U.S.-China Climate Deal Follows Same Logic Biden Rightly Rejects on Ceasefire

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) criticized the climate deal announced between the U.S. and China by arguing China will never follow its commitments just because the U.S. reduces emissions and that expecting China to do so makes as much sense as the demands that Israel agree to a ceasefire that it expects Hamas to follow that the Biden administration has rejected.

Cramer stated, “[T]his deal that they’re bragging about, it has no teeth. It’s [non]binding in every way. And even if it was binding, David, as we know, the Chinese Communist Party does not keep up their end of the bargain. So, there is no deal with them that’s good. By the way, we should also just stop beating up on ourselves. The United States has reduced greenhouse gas emissions more in the last decade than the next eight reducing countries combined. We are literally now less than a third of the emissions of China, the number one emitter. What makes us think they’re somehow going to clean up just because we’re willing to? It would be like Israel asking Hamas for a ceasefire, Israel lays down its arms and then expects Hamas to do the same thing. It doesn’t happen.”

