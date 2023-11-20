Lofgren: Republicans Downplaying January 6 ‘Think Their Supporters Are Dumb’

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that she believes Republicans, who deny the severity of January 6, 2021, “think their supporters are dumb.”

Discussing Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), guest host Alicia Menendez said, “These posts by Republicans come after new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said on Friday he will release all 44,000 hours of January 6th security footage to the public.”

She continued, “When asked for comment from NBC a spokesman for Senator Lee dodged the question about the man with the vape or the E cigarette and then listed questions about other rioters. You were part of the bipartisan congressional panel that investigated the insurrection. You studied this day thoroughly. What do you say back to your Republican colleagues?”

Lofgren said, “Well, I’m really embarrassed for them. Many of them were evacuated along with me. They know that this was not a normal day of tourists visiting. They know that more than 160 police officers were injured, some so seriously that they had to leave the force.”

She added, “They know that hundreds of these rioters have been convicted by a jury of their peers because of the overwhelming evidence. I guess they must think their supporters are dumb, that they will somehow convince them that what happened didn’t happen. You know, don’t believe your lying eyes. It’s really pathetic.”

