Dem Sen. Coons: We Can’t ‘Abandon Ukraine’ But We Will if GOP Pushes Too Hard on Asylum Changes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that negotiations over an aid package for Israel and Ukraine are currently over changes in asylum policy “and we cannot possibly afford to abandon Ukraine. If our Republican colleagues demand too much in this negotiation, we won’t be able to get it passed in the Senate and then in the House.”

Coons stated, “Our challenge is that the president’s supplemental request for funding, which would fund Ukraine, Israel, critical humanitarian relief, and border security is held up in negotiations to see whether or not we can come to an agreement to make some policy changes around asylum law. We have to bear down, get this done, and get this supplemental passed soon. Because the brave Ukrainians who are fighting as winter is coming are looking at losing the supplies they’ve needed for ammunition, for missiles, for drones, for defense, for armor, and we cannot possibly afford to abandon Ukraine. If our Republican colleagues demand too much in this negotiation, we won’t be able to get it passed in the Senate and then in the House. And I think this would be a strategic mistake of catastrophic proportions, to let Putin win in…Europe.”

