Katyal: Trump Is Getting ‘Leniency and Second Chances’ from Our Judicial System

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump was getting lenient treatment from our judicial system.

Katyal said, “If you want to see unequal treatment in our judicial system, look no further than the way the courts have treated Donald Trump or indeed his codefendant today. They are afforded leniency and second chances than the average defendant could never dream of. Time and time again we are seeing Trump as codefendants get the benefit of the doubt.”

He continued, “Look, the country is watching this gag order hearing. Whatever Donald Trump does, other defendants and other cases are gonna do it, whether it’s a mafia case, a drug case, whatever. This sets a precedent for norm breaking behavior. We didn’t have to wait a day to see the corrosive effects of Trump’s arguments already, because in Fulton County, Georgia, Harrison Floyd was basically saying, ‘Yeah, it’s my first amendment right to intimidate witnesses.’ This is out of control already. I think that the courts will put it back in the bottle, the toothpaste in the tube, whatever, and they have to act quickly.”

Katyal added, “Our Founders thought no person is above the law. That is why we fought off the revolution against King George the Third. What Donald Trump is trying to do is reenact this through these bogus immunity claims from prosecution.”

