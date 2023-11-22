Pollak: Israelis No Longer Want Two-State Solution After October 7 Attack

Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak said Tuesday on JNS TV that Israelis no longer wanted a two-state solution after the October 7 attack.

Pollak said, “Hamas has to be eliminated or Israelis can’t live in that area. If Israel can’t eliminate this threat to Israel itself it’s sense of purpose is challenged whole reason to have Israel is that these things wont happen. There is something existential that happened here and it is diffrent from a round of rockets verse air strikes which is a little more abstract. Yes it is real for the the people in the line of fire but there was this idea that the Iron Dome anti-missile system would sort of keep people safe and it has kept people safe it is very important.”

He continued, “But this was something else. If you want to compare it to something it was almost like the Rwandan genocide where people looked their victims in the face before doing horrific things to them. I think that changed the Israeli attitude towards Hamas and its role and its relationship with the Palestinian people. I do think it does put the entire idea of a two-state solution in question. I mean if that was on the table and for the Biden administration it still is, it’s really off the table for now. Because it is impossible for the Israelis to accept that they would live next to another entity that is controlled by Palestinians where this kind of thing is allowed to happen.”

Pollak added, “I don’t think that realization has set in in Washington just yet.”

