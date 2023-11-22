Schweizer: Biden’s State Department Has Several Iranian Sympathizers

New York Times best-selling author, Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said Tuesday on 770 WABC’s “Cats & Cosby” that the Biden administration’s State Department had employed Iranian sympathizers.

Co-host John Catsimatidis said, “I read that article, and I said finally somebody is speaking the truth about how our Department of Defense and our State Department is populated by Iranian stooges and supporters. What are we doing?”

Schweizer said, “Yeah no it’s remarkable you would think the Department of Defense and the State Department who are designed to protect us, whether it is diplomatically or militarily would be screening employees, would be looking at their activity and connections but they are clearly not.”

He continued, “It’s not just one person it’s a series of people. You have Robert Malley who was an advisor at the State Department, he is on leave right now and his security clearance is suspended. We don’t quite know why but this was a guy who has previously gotten into trouble fro having contact with Hamas. He was part of the Obama 2008, an advisor to the 2008 Barack Obama preasidentail campaign. He was let go by the Obama campaign because he had unauthorized discussions with Hamas leaders.”

He said, “This guy was too toxic for Barack Obama and Joe Biden says he’s the guy for me.”

While discussing two of Malley’s advisors working with the Iran Experts Initiative, Schweizer added, “It goes much deeper then just Malley himself.”

