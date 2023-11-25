SOUTHCOM Head: Cartels in Latin America ‘Have Gotten More Powerful’ — Expanded Beyond Drugs to Trafficking People

During an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Gen. Laura Richardson stated that transnational criminal organizations in Latin America have not only increased their power, but have “diversified their portfolio” beyond drug trafficking into human trafficking and illegal mining, logging, and fishing.

Richardson stated, [relevant remarks begin around 10:05] “I would say that the transnational criminal organizations or TCOs as we call them have gotten more powerful, and they’ve diversified their portfolio. So, they’re not just trafficking drugs. It’s humans, it’s illegal mining, illegal logging, illegal fishing. And about $300 billion annually in revenue that this generates. And so, trying to work with our partner nations and we work together as a team to identify this malign activity and then expose it and then to let law enforcement finish. And so, again, increasing national security and protecting countries and our own homeland in the United States.”

