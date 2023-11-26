Cotton: Biden ‘Weakness’ Resulted in Americans Being Taken Hostage, Iran Attacking

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s “weakness” has resulted in “Americans being taken hostage” and Iran attacking American assets in the region.

Cotton said, “It seems like President Biden puts more pressure on Israel than he does on Hamas.”

He continued, “Part of the reasons why we got to this point where we had to have a four-day pause is that the Biden administration has consistently, behind the scenes, insisted that Israel’s government take steps that are clearly not in Israel’s interests, for instance, providing fuel into Gaza, not just water or food or medicine, but fuel, which may as well be providing them with ammunition. I’m also very frustrated that we have not seen the release of a single American hostage. Perhaps there’ll be one today. But apparently, Hamas is so contemptuous of President Biden and American power that they feel the imperative to release Filipino and Thai hostages before they release American hostages. That’s just one small example of the weakness that President Biden has projected around the world that has resulted in things like Americans being taken hostage or Iran attacking Americans as more than 70 times now since or over the last month or the fall of Kabul in 2021.”

Cotton added, “Hamas is still so contemptuous of President Biden that it hasn’t yet released American hostages. This would have never happened under Donald Trump or Ronald Reagan. In fact, if you recall, Jimmy Carter had a hostage crisis with Iran. Hamas is patron for over 400 days. Iran released those hostages the day Ronald Reagan took office because they were so scared of what Ronald Reagan might do to them. You don’t see that kind of fear of President Biden from Hamas or Iran or, frankly, anyone around the world.”

