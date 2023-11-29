GOP Rep. Higgins: Jack Smith ‘Days Are Numbered’ — We Will Fight Legally, Within the Parameters of the Constitution

Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show” that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s days were “numbered.”

Salcedo said, “We also now learning through new court documents the special inquisitor Jack Smith demanded a list of Twitter users that liked or retweeted social media posts from President Trump. Congressman as the Democrats have largely abandoned the Constitution and with the corruption that we’ve all witnessed at FBI and DOJ, it doesn’t take much imagination to see socialists in the Democrat Party using a list like that for government threats, government intimidation and government coercion. Can Republicans in good conscience continue to fund a DOJ and its operatives in light of their partisan and what I see as anti-American actions?”

Higgins said, “Conservatives, Republicans certainly stand against funding the DOJ and FBI that has clearly weaponized against American people. Were taking a hard look at rebuilding the whole thing.”

He added, “So, let me say, regarding Jack Smith and his request for another list of American citizens under some alleged legitimate investigative effort. I consider it a badge of honor to be on another one of Jack Smith’s lists. So, I’ll just say that his days are numbered and American patriots are not gonna stand idly by, good sir, and allow our republic to dissolve. We are prepared to fight legally and peacefully and within the parameters of the Constitution with every ounce of our might and focus. The leftist will not take our country from us.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN