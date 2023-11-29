Schiff: Hundreds of Republican Cowards Enable Trump Attacks on Democracy

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed there were hundreds of “cowards” in the Republicans Party who enable former President Donald Trump to tear down of our institutions.

Schiff said, “Donald Trump could not have done any of the damage that he inflicted, the tearing down of our institutions, the causing Americans to distrust our election process, weakening the foundation of our system, and that is voting, but for the willing enablement of so many of her colleagues in Congress. One of the terrible realizations of these years is how many enablers there were and how few people of courage and conviction there were also. And it gets to a fundamental truth that the historian Robert Carroll once described in an interview, when he said that power doesn’t corrupt as much as it reveals. It doesn’t always reveal the best, but it says a lot about who we are. It revealed Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to be people of great power and conviction, but there were also literally a hundred Kevin McCarthys and Elise Stefaniks that have put our democracy in peril.”

He added, “I remember speaking to Adam Kinzinger and he was saying that people keep saying Liz and I are so courageous. It’s not that we’re so courageous, but we’re surrounded by cowards. I think what we’ve come to learn is we knew inherently that courage can be contagious, but we also found during these years is so can cowardice. No one would speak out.”

