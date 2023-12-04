Cheney: Trump Winning 2024 the ‘Most Significant Threat’ to U.S.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that she believed former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election wass the “most significant threat” to the United States.

Cheney said, “I think certainly Trump is the most significant threat but I think that, you know, we’re facing an emergency across the board. I think people need to think about, first of all, running for office themselves. I say that with great seriousness. You know, we need, if you look at the threats our country is facing, we need serious people in office. I don’t care if you agree with me or you disagree with me on any range of issues. If you are going to fight for the Constitution and you are going to defend the Constitution and you are going to be a serious and faithful public servant, then please run for office, please vote for people that will do that.”

She continued, “If you look at the extent to which some of the Trump forces are organized from the local level up to the presidency, those of us who believe in the Constitution and who are going to defend the democracy have to be organized in the same way. It means being willing to set aside other issues, and it means making sure that when you cast your vote, you are not doing it based on partisanship. It means helping to educate people and talking to people about how gravely perilous and significant this moment is.”

Cheney added, “It is so fundamentally important we ensure Democrats, Independents, Republicans that we work together, we vote together, we make clear that Donald Trump is not an acceptable alternative. He is not the lesser of two evils. He is a completely unfit man for office. He’s already shown us what he would do and he could never be near the Oval Office again.”

