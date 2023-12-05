‘These Are War Crimes’: Blackburn Decries Hamas Treatment of Women

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) criticized Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-WA) effort to equate the Israeli response to the October 7 terror attacks to the actual terror attack itself and the other reported atrocities committed by Hamas.

According to the Tennessee Republican lawmaker, the acts that she deemed “barbaric” and “sexual atrocities” were war crimes.

“It is disgusting,” Blackburn said. “And the fact that you have Congresswoman Jayapal, who will try to draw a moral equivalence when asked about the sexual atrocities that have been committed against Israeli women. She should be listening to members of the party like Senator Gillibrand, who will understand this is a crime. There are war crimes. What is happening to these women is a crime. What Hamas is doing is barbaric. It is indecent.”

“And what we know, Harris, is you want to make certain the Palestinian people, the women are protected — you’ve got to get rid of Hamas,” she added. “The same goes if you want to protect Israeli women and children, get rid of Hamas. These terrorist organizations are barbaric. They act like animals. There is no human decency that they are exercising.”

