Franken: If Trump Wins Presidency, We Will ‘Ascend into an Autocracy’

Disgraced former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, the United States would “ascend into an autocracy.”

Tuesday on Fox News host Sean Hannity said, “Under no circumstances you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

Trump said, “Except for day one.”

He added, “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Burnett said, “This went on for five minutes. Sean repeatedly tries to get him to answer the question and he refuses to actually answer the question directly.”

Franken said, “Well he answered the question, he said just day one.”

He added, “Well, when he said I will seek revenge against the people who convicted, who charged me, that’s the end of rule of law, right? What’s democracy about if not the rule of law? So he’s already said that he will be an autocrat. He also as you know has said he will go root out the vermin in our country. There’s no question that this guy and that is what this election in a large part is going to be about. Do we ascend into an autocracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN