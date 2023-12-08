ABC’s Haines on Abortion: Hypocrisies Happen ‘When People Weaponize Religion’

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that hypocrisies happen “when people weaponize religion” during a discussion on a Texas judge ruling Thursday that a pregnant woman who sued the state seeking a court-ordered abortion can legally terminate her pregnancy.

Haines said, “Yeah, and this example should be one of the easy ones, because this actually also risked her future fertility and wants to grow her family more and, of course, the baby is going to pass, all those things, but it’s also not a universal truth when life begins. One example, there are Jewish women suing in Kentucky because according to Jewish law a fetus is regarded as part of a mother’s body until it leaves the womb.”

She added, “People aren’t doing it lightly. It’s not where they’re sitting around engaging in this. Only 1% of abortions occurs after 20 week, 90% occur in the first trimester. When people say it’s God’s will, if it’s God’s will on the way in, it should be God’s will on the way out. Are you taking heart attack medication? Are you treating your cancer? Are you dying when you said you should? Let’s be honest about life out. Don’t go to the hospital if you’re hurting because it was God’s will. I don’t like the inconsistencies and hypocrisies when people weaponize religion.”

